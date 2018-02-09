There's a system in the Caribbean that could affect our weather early in the week.

With the 8am Sunday update, the National Hurricane Center gave the system a 80 percent chance of tropical development over the next 5 days and a 50 percent chance over the next 2 days.

As it moves into the Gulf, our rain chances will go up Monday into Tuesday.

As for Tropical Storm Florence, it's forecast to remain over open waters of the Atlantic and will not affect the U.S.

Track storms throughout hurricane season by bookmarking wtsp.com/hurricane.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

The National Hurricane Center recently increased the probability of development for the tropical wave to our southeast; however, nothing has changed with regards to impacts for the local area. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/ca2RbEMMT6 — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) September 2, 2018

© 2018 WTSP