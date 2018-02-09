There's a system in the Caribbean that could affect our weather early in the week.

With the 8 pm update, the National Hurricane Center gave the system a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico during the early to middle part of next week.

As it moves into the Gulf, our rain chances will go up Monday into Tuesday.

As for Tropical Storm Florence, it's forecast to remain over open waters of the Atlantic and will not affect the U.S.

