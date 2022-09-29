Tampa Bay-area evacuations lifted: See county-by-county list

10 Tampa Bay is keeping you connected throughout the storm: Download our free mobile app for real-time storm information and breaking alerts.

FLORIDA, USA — Hurricane Ian has already left behind considerable scenes of damage. But, some Tampa Bay-area counties are lifting evacuations.

Here's a breakdown of which counties do not or are no longer enforcing mandatory evacuations.

Citrus County

This zone includes low-lying areas west of U.S. Highway 19 along with some areas east of the highway.

Hardee County

No mandatory evacuations were ordered.

Hernando County

The mandatory evacuation orders have been rescinded for evacuation zones A, B, and C, coastal areas and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes countywide.

Highlands County

No mandatory evacuations were ordered.

Hillsborough County

Both evacuations for Zones A and B have been lifted. Zone B evacuations were previously effective to include all low-lying areas, and mobile and manufactured homes.

Manatee County

Levels A and B in Manatee County have been lifted from the once-mandatory evacuation order.

Pasco County

County officials have not provided an update at this time. We'll update you when they do.

Pinellas County

All mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted.

Polk County