ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Mark Auchtung grinned, his eyes welling up, as he stood in the middle of a room filled with donated supplies for people in the Bahamas impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

“It’s amazing,” he said looking around the space at Albert Whitted Airport in downtown St. Pete. “It makes you teary-eyed—St.Pete is a great place, Tampa Bay is a great place.”

The non-profit organization SOL Relief—which was started in 2017 to fly supplies to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after Hurricanes Irma and Maria—had only put out the all-call for donations roughly 72 hours before.

Batteries, diapers, generators, water.

Shelves and tables inside the St. Pete Air offices filled up seemingly overnight.

“I just wanted to do what I thought I would hope people would do for me,” said Brenda Squires, who initially intended just to drop off her donations and go.

“I’ve been here all day helping, sorting, doing whatever anyone asks and it’s been really joyful,” she said.

“It gives me some hope--it’s not about guns, it’s not about politics, it’s not about religion or culture, it’s everybody coming in and helping.”

Pat Young, who used to live seasonally in the Bahamas for several years, is itching to get back. He said he hoped to be on one of the next flights leaving Wednesday morning.

“I want to get there, I want to get feet on the ground, get things running to help these guys,” he said. “They have nothing right now.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the organization had already flown six flights in two days, dropping off manpower and essential items—like chainsaws and a reverse osmosis filtration system—to Nassau because the Grand Bahama and Great Abaco islands are still virtually inaccessible.

The plan, Auchtung said, is to start delivering many of the donated items within the next few days, flying as many as six to eight trips per day.

“We’re all waiting with anticipation and supplies are building,” he said. “As soon as the runways are clear we’ll be moving.”

In addition to donated items, Auchtung said 70 pilots have expressed interest in donating their time and even their planes to help get the supplies to where they need to be.

The organization is still looking for items including generators, extension cords, work gloves, gas cans, bug spray, cleaning supplies, solar phone chargers, trash bags. Click here for a complete list.

Sol Relief UPDATE: St. Pete businessman John Auer has offered to match donation... s from individuals dollar for dollar up to $500,000 for the next two weeks. If you've been waiting to donate, this is a great opportunity! Click here to donate: https://solrelief.org/donate/ Or donate via PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/solrelief 100% of your donations go to our mission.

Auchtung said people can also donate money or their time.

Supplies can be delivered to: St. Pete Air at 107 8th Ave. SE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701 during normal business hours. (Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

