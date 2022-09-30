See Sarasota, Manatee water service advisories and shut-off notices

Hurricane Ian has disrupted water service throughout the area, causing boil water advisories and shut-off notices.

TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction across the Florida peninsula, water service has been disrupted for many residents in the Tampa Bay area.

Two of the hardest hit counties in the region have water service shut off for some communities, while others are in a water boil advisory.

Manatee County

As of Friday, Manatee County Utilities Department has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for Anna Maria Island communities and mobile home parks whose water was shut off during Hurricane Ian. No other residents need to take precautionary water boiling measures.

The county will issue a rescission notice once the advisory is lifted.

Sarasota County

Sarasota County teams are working to restore the county's water services to full capacity. As of Friday, water remains shut off for Siesta and Casey keys and further disruptions in other service areas are still expected.

North Port also announced on Wednesday that a Boil Water Notice was in effect for three days. The city has not updated as to whether the notice has since been lifted.