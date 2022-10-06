Bucs player from Fort Myers keeping hometown in mind

Deven Thompkins visited his family in Fort Myers last week and is working with the Bucs on relief efforts for his hometown.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Deven Thompkins had a few choices of where he wanted to play after going undrafted in the spring. He decided on the Bucs for a few reasons, but most importantly, the proximity to his hometown of Fort Myers.

Being able to visit the city where he grew up after Hurricane Ian made its landfall affirmed that he made the right choice. Thompkins' parents, siblings and children all live in Fort Myers. He called his family every day after practice and drove from Miami to his hometown at the end of the week.

"I believe I made the best decision, especially with the situation that just happened. I feel like there's a lot that I can do to give back to my city," Thompkins said.

Fortunately, there was no serious damage to Thompkins' family's property. The NFL player was also fortunate to bring his two children, Nayomi and Messiah, to Miami when the Buccaneers evacuated.

"I got to spend a lot of time that I wasn't able to spend with them...I forgot what it was like being a dad 24/7, but I really enjoyed it. It was something I needed for sure," he explained.