Hurricane Idalia impacts: County-by-county

The Tampa Bay area is still in Idalia's cone of uncertainty, but even if the area moves out of the cone, life-threatening storm surge and strong winds are possible.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia is in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to become a major hurricane — Category 3 or higher — before making landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast.

The Tampa Bay area is still in Idalia's cone of uncertainty, but even if the area moves out of the cone, dangerous, life-threatening storm surge and strong winds are still a threat to the area.

Computer models have shifted the storm a tad farther away from the Tampa Bay coast, but it's important to stress small shifts will continue before the storm makes landfall — and parts of the region will still experience the "dirty" side of the system.

A hurricane warning is in effect from the middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay. A storm surge warning is in effect for Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.

Of course, depending on where you are in the Tampa Bay area, you can expect different conditions. Let's break down what each county can expect ahead of Idalia.

Citrus | Hernado | Pasco counties

Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties can expect winds starting Tuesday night between 50-80 mph. Tornadoes are possible. Peak storm surge could reach 8-12 feet early Wednesday morning. Between 5-10 inches of rainfall is expected across the area, with some local spots receiving more.

Pinellas | Hillsborough counties

Pinellas and Hillsborough counties can expect winds starting Tuesday night between 50-75 mph. Tornadoes are possible. Peak storm surge could reach 4-7 feet overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Between 4-8 inches of rainfall is expected across the area, with some local spots receiving more.

Manatee | Sarasota counties