One Tampa Bay area business is looking to help the Carolinas in Hurricane Florence relief efforts by collecting needed items in the aftermath of the storm.

Beachside Hospitality Group, which operates five restaurants throughout Florida, is looking to fill a box truck with supplies to be driven to the Carolinas this weekend.

“We know from our dealing with Irma how damaging hurricanes can be”, said Beachside Hospitality Group marketing director Julia Cassino. “So, we really just want to help out where we can. “

The group has reached out to food pantries and the Red Cross to put together a list of most needed items:

• Water

• Diapers

• Bleach

• Cleaning Supplies

• Non-Perishable Food

• Flashlights

• Candles

• Batteries

• Toiletries

• Hand Sanitizer

• First Aid Items

• Utility Knives

• New Pillows & Blankets

• Formula

• Baby Food

• Toilet Paper

If you would like to help, donations can be dropped off at the truck, which is at Crabby’s Dockside, in Clearwater Beach on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can also drop off donations at:

Crabby's Dockside (inside the restaurant) from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Crabby's Bar & Grill from 8:00 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Salty's Island Bar & Grille from 8:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

