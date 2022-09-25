Tampa Bay school districts issue closures ahead of Ian: See county-by-county

Many district offices and school buildings will close as early as Monday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Several Tampa Bay-area school districts have announced closures and other schedule changes ahead of possible impacts from Hurricane Ian.

The storm remains forecast to be near the western Gulf coast and with that brings the threat of significant storm surge, damaging winds and flooding rainfall.

See the plans for districts that have announced schedule changes so far:

Hardee County

Schools across Hardee County will close Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. School district staff members will still need to report to their respective schools or departments from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

Hernando County

Schools and district buildings across Hernando County will close Tuesday in advance of possible impacts from Hurricane Ian.

Buildings will remain closed through Friday, the district said in a statement.

The following sites will serve as shelters for Hernando County residents:

Challenger K-8: Special needs and families ONLY

Explorer K-8: General population and pets

Shelters will open Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County school leaders announced all schools will close starting Monday.

Because many of the schools operate as storm shelters, buildings will operate as such through Thursday, the district said in a statement. This means schools will be closed Monday and remain closed through Thursday.

All after-school programs and extra-curricular activities are canceled, as well.

"Many factors are considered when the [emergency operation center] activates shelters so even if our area experiences minimal physical effects from the storm, our school district plays a vital role in the EOC’s response," the district said in a statement.

"Our school principals coordinate the opening of shelter sites, and the utilization of bus drivers for evacuee transport and student nutrition staff for meals for those at the shelters."

Manatee County

Schools across the district will be open Monday, leaders said in a statement Sunday.

Pasco County

Pasco County school leaders announced schools and offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

The decision was made after consultation with the county's emergency operations center and district staff, the district said in a statement.

All schools and offices will be open Monday.

During the closure, PLACE, ASEP, all after-school programs, all athletic events and practices, and all extracurricular events will not take place.

Pinellas County

Pinellas County Schools announced all school buildings and offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

The district announced Sunday evening that schools will close and are tentatively scheduled to reopen Thursday. Sports and extracurricular activities also will be canceled during the closure time.

Because some schools operate as special needs shelters, the following schools will release students early at 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Palm Harbor University High School

Dunedin Highland Middle School

John Hopkins Middle School

All other schools and offices will be open Monday and have regular operating hours.

Polk County

Polk County Public Schools leaders announced classrooms will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Ian.

Several school buildings will be converted into storm shelters for people in the area who are evacuating. School leaders say more information about shelters at school buildings will be provided by emergency officials when it becomes available.

In addition to classes being canceled, all after-school programs and sports activities — including games and practices — will be suspended both those days.

"We know the decision whether to close our schools has a huge impact on the plans and lives of our students and employees, as well as their families," county schools said in a release. "We appreciate their understanding and patience."

This mandatory closure only applies to public schools, and doesn't include charter and private schools. Parents with students enrolled in those schools should contact their school individually, the district said.

Sarasota County

Out of an abundance of caution and to allow school buildings to be converted into shelters ahead of Hurricane Ian, classrooms will close Tuesday, Sarasota County Schools leaders said in a statement.

The district said that while no evacuations have been issued for the county at this time, those living in Level A should prepare to receive an evacuation alert Tuesday morning.