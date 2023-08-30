Potential county-by-county Hurricane Idalia storm surge impacts

A storm surge warning is already in effect for Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia is officially a Category 3 major hurricane as it continues its trek northward across the Gulf of Mexico. It is now forecast, however, to reach Category 4 strength before making landfall.

Life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force wind and isolated tornadoes are likely for portions of the Florida Gulf Coast.

According to 10 Tampa Bay chief meteorologist Bobby Deskins, the wind will be turning more to the south-southwest before turning fully southwest in the next few hours.

This will reportedly begin to bring the storm surge on the Tampa Bay coast, with it peaking around 6-8 a.m.

Here's a breakdown of potential storm surge impacts for Tampa Bay-area counties ahead of Idalia making landfall:

Citrus | Hernando | Pasco counties

Peak storm surge could reach 8-12 feet early Wednesday morning. Between 5-10 inches of rainfall is expected across the area, with some local spots receiving more.

Pinellas | Hillsborough counties

Peak storm surge could reach 4-7 feet overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Between 4-8 inches of rainfall is expected across the area, with some local spots receiving more.

Manatee | Sarasota counties