ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – As the Florida Panhandle braces for Hurricane Michael, crews from the Tampa Bay area are on standby to assist in the case of major power outages.

►Track Hurricane Michael: Spaghetti models, forecast cone and satellite

Ana Gibbs from Duke Energy says line technicians are currently in the process of checking equipment, supplies and inventories should they need to head north. Workers in the company’s master control center are also monitoring for outages and prepared to dispatch crews for repairs.

Although the hurricane is forecasted to strike the Panhandle, coastal counties in the Tampa Bay area could also see outages due to tropical storm-force winds. Gibbs says customers should know how to report power outages in advance of the storm. For more information, click here.

►Track Hurricane Michael: Spaghetti models, forecast cone and satellite

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP