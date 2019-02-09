TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of firefighters are headed to Orange County so they can be closer to Florida's east coast where Hurricane Dorian is expected to make an impact.

Tampa Bay area fire and rescue crews from Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas Counties are staging at the Orange County Convention Center to help local crews.

They'll be responding to local 911 calls so that local first responders can focus on search and rescue efforts following any damage Hurricane Dorian may do.

Moving five engines, five ambulances as well as supervisors and search and rescue teams to Orange County puts them in a position where they can respond more quickly once storm-force winds weaken.

"We're willing to go into harm's way to help those in need," says Chief Dennis Jones of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

The crews are self-sustaining, bringing along their own supplies to last for a week if needed.

Hurricane Dorian is inching to the west-northwest at 1 mph, as it continues to devastate the Bahamas. As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Category 4 hurricane was about 25 miles northeast of Freeport and roughly 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

RELATED: Clearwater-based Coast Guard crew deploys to the Bahamas for Hurricane Dorian recovery

RELATED: More than 4,000 Florida National Guardsmen activated ahead of Hurricane Dorian

The storm is producing winds up to 150 mph. And, Juno Beach, Florida has just reported its first sustained tropical-storm-force wind as a result of Dorian being nearby.

Grand Bahama Island continues to experience catastrophic winds and storm surge. Dorian made landfall on the eastern end of Grand Bahama Island as a powerful Category 5 hurricane. It made landfall in Elbow Cay, Bahamas, around 12:45 p.m. Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph.

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian is traveling 1 mph, but how slow is that?

RELATED: Live blog: Dorian batters Bahamas, 1st tropical-storm-force winds reach South Florida

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian inches to the west-northwest as it devastates the Bahamas

RELATED: Evacuations ordered for at least 15 counties along Florida's east coast ahead of Dorian

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.