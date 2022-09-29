Tampa International Airport plans to reopen Friday morning

Airport leaders announced the decision Thursday afternoon after they were able to assess the damage left behind in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — After closing ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall in the Tampa Bay area, Tampa International Airport plans to resume commercial operations Friday morning.

Airport leaders announced the decision Thursday afternoon after they were able to assess the damage left behind in the wake of severe weather.

TPA CEO Joe Lopano explained that cargo operations will start back up again by 7 p.m. Thursday while travel will begin by 10 a.m. Friday.

The Tampa-based airport originally closed its doors Tuesday evening ahead of Ian on course to the Tampa Bay area. Airlines canceled flights and planes were moved to different locations.

On Tuesday, Lopano explained after the storm passes, the main focus will be on reopening and reconstituting the airport. Now, the decision was made to open its doors.