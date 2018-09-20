ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- One year ago today, Puerto Rico took a direct hit from Hurricane Maria. The death and destruction left behind was jaw-dropping.

At least $90 billion in damages was measured and according to an independent report accepted by the government, 2,975 lives lost.

But the disaster also brought out the best in people -- people who took it upon themselves to help however they could. People like Antonio Paris, who waited for news of his hometown of Utuado. Once he knew how bad it was, he took action, opening a GoFundMe that raised $15,000 in one week.

That quickly grew into more than $100,000.

"I took it upon myself, my family... to say ok, let's go do this, let's help those in need," he said.

More: Puerto Ricans long knew Hurricane Maria toll much higher than official numbers

Related: Puerto Ricans face new reality after Hurricane Maria

Paris is a familiar face to many in Tampa Bay. He's the space programs director at the Museum of Science and Industry and a Professor of Planetary Science at St. Pete College. So when he asked for help through social media, it snowballed.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"My support base, my fans, my followers, my almost a million fans on Twitter and Facebook," Paris said. "I just reached out for help and donations and within a couple months we reached our goal."

Paris made 10 trips to Puerto Rico over a period of eights months and he estimates he helped about 3,000 families there.

"Food, water, solar lights, solar radios which is important," he said. "Some of them did receive first-aid kits and other hurricane relief stuff depending on the nature of their need."

Paris knew he could just give food and water, but he wanted to make sure he was also giving out things that could be used again in case another hurricane hit.

"It was like Christmas for them, because first of all, these people had nothing prior to the hurricane and now they have something that can last five or 10 years if they take care of it for other situations that might arise," he said.

Paris says it was a lot of hard work made possible with the help of many friends. But to be able to bring smiles to the faces of families that had lost so much made it all worth it.

"I was just the person that said hey I can do this, and honestly it was more than just me," he said.

Paris' last trip to Puerto Rico was in July -- it was bittersweet, he said. Several families he originally met on his first trip, whose homes were destroyed had moved here to the states to start a new life.

More: Have you planned your summer vacation? Consider Puerto Rico, island residents say

But many others are still on the road to recovery and doing well.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP