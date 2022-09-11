City of Tampa to close city offices Thursday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

"We're ready for Nicole," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said while sharing how the city is preparing.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, the City of Tampa is closing city offices Thursday. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says the city does not expect to see widespread damage, but residents should still prepare.

"I encourage everyone to review their disaster supply kits, and ensure they have supplies including medicine, water, and non-perishable food," Mayor Castor said in a news conference.

Castor explained the city could see above-average tides of one to three feet on Thursday evening. Emergency management officials also add they expect to see winds, so residents should secure all outdoor items. Officials added residents should prepare for downed power lines and outages.

The City of Tampa's Solid Waste Services will be suspended Thursday and will resume normal service on Monday, Nov. 14.