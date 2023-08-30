x
Tampa Riverwalk left covered in inches of water in wake of Idalia

Along with the water, pounds of debris were left covering the Riverwalk – lining the walkways with trash.

TAMPA, Fla. — After Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning in Florida as a Category 3 storm, the Tampa Bay area felt the impacts of the outer band bringing in storm surge.

In videos captured by a 10 Tampa Bay reporter, the Tampa Riverwalk in downtown is seen completely flooded by water following storms. Crosswalks and sidewalks where people would usually take a stroll along the Riverwalk are swamped with inches of water pushed onto shore from the Hillsborough River.

Check out a video of the flooded area below.

