Tampa Riverwalk left covered in inches of water in wake of Idalia

TAMPA, Fla. — After Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning in Florida as a Category 3 storm, the Tampa Bay area felt the impacts of the outer band bringing in storm surge.

In videos captured by a 10 Tampa Bay reporter, the Tampa Riverwalk in downtown is seen completely flooded by water following storms. Crosswalks and sidewalks where people would usually take a stroll along the Riverwalk are swamped with inches of water pushed onto shore from the Hillsborough River.