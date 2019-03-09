TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — When relief efforts begin to help those devastated by Dorian in the Bahamas, a lot of that support will likely come from Tarpon Springs.

The city has some of Florida’s deepest ties to the Bahamas because of its history.

Diane Wood, Director of the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, said years ago, in the late part of the 19th century, several of the Greek sponge gatherers went to the Bahamas. They found work, started businesses and had families.

Two decades later, many of those people were then lured to Florida and a city called Tarpon Springs to continue their sponge-gathering work.

To this day, there are strong ties between Tarpon Springs and the Bahamas.

Even the city’s oldest graveyard has unique features demonstrating Bahamian influence, heritage and culture.

