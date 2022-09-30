Taste of the Beaches proceeds to go toward Hurricane Ian relief

The popular dining event announced Friday that the money raised from the event will go towards Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

TAMPA, Fla. — Taste of the Beaches will be donating funds raised throughout the week-long event to those who have been affected by Hurricane Ian.

The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that it will now be donating funds raised at the event to The Islands of Sanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce.

The money provided will go toward support of their tourism industry and to help rebuild their community. The Islands of Sanibel Captiva Chamber supports tourism and hospitality businesses in the area.

President and CEO of the chamber, John Lei, was both grateful and emotional when he received the news from Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber CEO, Robin Miller.

Originally, the funds were set to be donated to the Parc Center for Disabilities — a nonprofit organization that provides opportunities for children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

The nonprofit has fully endorsed the shift of funds.

“Parc Center for Disabilities wholeheartedly supports the shift of support from our organization to the support of those who have traumatically been affected by Hurricane Ian. We feel blessed to be a part of the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber and are here to support this effort. We will continue to do what we can to promote the Taste of the Beaches so that the maximum amount of funds can be used to help those in need," said Parc Center for Disabilities CEO, Michelle Detweiler, in a release.

Taste of the Beaches will take place from Saturday, Oct. 8, through Friday, Oct. 14, at participating restaurants, with a kick-off event at Horan Park on Friday, Oct. 7.