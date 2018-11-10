TAMPA, Fla.— Tampa Electric is sending nearly 300 people to the Florida Panhandle Thursday to help restore power after Michael struck the area as a Category 4 hurricane.

TECO has about 285 people heading to help Gulf Power and the city of Tallahassee get power back on.

The crews will be working in Tallahassee and Panama City to restore power as soon as it’s safe.

TECO officials said the crews were prepared to stay and help for up to two weeks.

