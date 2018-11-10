When Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, it devastated small coastal towns and cut off electricity for hundreds of thousands of people.

It was the strongest storm ever to hit the Panhandle.

Some cities like Mexico Beach and Port St. Joe were completely cut off -- unable to be reached by vehicles -- for hours after the Category 4 storm hit. They and other Northwest Florida cities like Panama City were flooded by storm surge and rain and saw Michael toss boats ashore, snap thick trees in half and stack cars together like toys.

Michael’s devastating 155-mph winds left nothing unscathed.

CBS reported early Thursday that more than 650,000 homes and businesses in the Southeast have no electricity. Hurricane Michael, now a tropical storm hitting the Carolinas, is also being blamed for two deaths -- an 11-year-old girl in George and a Florida Panhandle man.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams Florida Panhandle
Haley Nelson stands in front of what is left of one of her fathers trailer homes after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
A tree lays on a home and car after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
Rick Teska (L) helps a business owner rescue his dogs from the damagd business after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
A man takes some tobacco products from a damaged store after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
Damaged buildings and a flooded street are seen after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
Broken awnings are seen after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
People walk past damaged stores after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
A large tree is shown toppled onto cars and boats that had been moved to higher ground to avoid damage from Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018 in Crawfordville, Florida.
Broken awnings are seen after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: A stores windows are seen shattered as hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Mike Lindsey stands in his antique shop after the winds from hurricane Michael broke the windows in his shop on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Mike Lindsey stands in his antique shop after the winds from hurricane Michael broke the windows in his shop on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
Trees lay on the top of a home after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: A damaged home is seen after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
Cameron Sadowski walks along where waves are crashing onto the beach as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida.
Scott Brazer and his dog Franklin take shelter in a parking garage as Hurricane Michael passes through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
A trash can and debris are blown down a street by Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Debris is blown down a street by Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
Derik Kline takes shelter in a parking garage as Hurricane Michael passes through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
Debris is blown down a street by Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
Derik Kline takes shelter in a parking garage as Hurricane Michael passes through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
The storm surge and waves from Hurricane Michael batter the beachfront homes on October 10, 2018 in the Florida Panhandle community of Shell Point Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm.
The storm surge and waves from Hurricane Michael batter the beachfront homes on October 10, 2018 in the Florida Panhandle community of Shell Point Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm.
The storm surge and waves from Hurricane Michael batter the beachfront homes on October 10, 2018 in the Florida Panhandle community of Shell Point Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm.
The town of Saint Marks goes underwater as Hurricane Michael pushes the storm surge up the Wakulla and Saint Marks Rivers which come together here on October 10, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida.
The Cooter Stew Cafe starts taking water in the town of Saint Marks as Hurricane Michael pushes the storm surge up the Wakulla and Saint Marks Rivers which come together here on October 10, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida.
Bo Lynn's Market starts taking water in the town of Saint Marks as Hurricane Michael pushes the storm surge up the Wakulla and Saint Marks Rivers which come together here on October 10, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida.
Ellis Davis makes sure his boat is secure as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm.
Hurricane Michael closed in on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" category four storm packing powerful winds and a huge sea surge.
Mitchell Pope tries to salvage what he can from his mobile home as Hurricane Michael pushes the storm surge up the Wakulla and Saint Marks Rivers which come together here on October 10, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida.

Mexico Beach

The coastal tourist town -- population 1,000 -- took a direct hit from Hurricane Michael. CBS reported that the storm flattened everything in its path and brought storm surges of up to eight feet. Rainfall also topped five inches, submerging some homes and ripping apart others.

The National Hurricane Center said Michael even intensified as it was making landfall with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 45 miles from the storm’s eye.

PHOTOS: Panama City, Fla., devastated by Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: A McDonald's sign is seen laying on the ground after it was knocked down hy hurricane Michael as it passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Haley Nelson stands in front of what is left of one of her fathers trailer homes after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Haley Nelson stands in front of what is left of one of her fathers trailer homes after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Phlomena Telker stands on what was her covered porch after hurricane Michael tore the roof of her home as it passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: A tree lays on a home and car after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Storm damage is seen after Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Florida on October 10, 2018. - Michael slammed into the Florida coast on October 10 as the most powerful storm to hit the southern US state in more than a century as officials warned it could wreak "unimaginable devastation." Michael made landfall as a Category 4 storm near Mexico Beach, a town about 20 miles (32kms) southeast of Panama City, around 1:00 pm Eastern time (1700 GMT), the National Hurricane Center said. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Storm damage is seen after Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Florida on October 10, 2018. - Michael slammed into the Florida coast on October 10 as the most powerful storm to hit the southern US state in more than a century as officials warned it could wreak "unimaginable devastation." Michael made landfall as a Category 4 storm near Mexico Beach, a town about 20 miles (32kms) southeast of Panama City, around 1:00 pm Eastern time (1700 GMT), the National Hurricane Center said. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Damaged boats and a truck are seen in a marina after Hurricane Michael October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. - Michael slammed into the Florida coast on October 10 as the most powerful storm to hit the southern US state in more than a century as officials warned it could wreak "unimaginable devastation." Michael made landfall as a Category 4 storm near Mexico Beach, a town about 20 miles (32kms) southeast of Panama City, around 1:00 pm Eastern time (1700 GMT), the National Hurricane Center said. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: People look on at a damaged store after Hurricane Michael passed through on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. Michael made landfall at Mexico Beach today a Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, the most powerful storm ever to hit the Florida Panhandle. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Damaged buildings and a flooded street are seen after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: People walk past damaged stores after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Downed powerlines are seen after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Boats that were docked are seen in a pile of rubble after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Mike Hays walks past damaged stores after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: A damaged home is seen after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Frank Gaetano takes shelter in a parking garage as Hurricane Michael passes through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Scott Brazer and his dog Franklin take shelter in a parking garage as Hurricane Michael passes through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: A man takes some tobacco products from a damaged store after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Ellis Davis makes sure his boat is secure as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Panama City Beach

CBS Evening News anchor Jeff Glor was in Panama City Beach when Michael pummeled the region for nearly an hour. He reported the sound of the storm was like a jetliner at takeoff. When Michael hit Panhandle cities, it was just two mph short of being a Category 5 storm. CBS reported that gusts may have been higher, but the wind gauges broke.

At Jinks Middle School, Hurricane Michael winds peeled the roof off a middle school building like the top of a soup can. The damage was so severe, a storm chaser flew a drone through the damage.

Port St. Joe

Dramatic video from Port St. Joe, south of Mexico Beach, shows two storm chasers abandoning their vehicle to find shelter as 100-mph wind gusts and pounding rain made it impossible for them to drive.

Tallahassee

The Florida Highway Patrol closed an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 10 near Tallahassee to clear debris scattered by Michael. CBS reported a spokesperson said the road was closed “due to extremely hazardous conditions.”

The spokesperson said the road is closed between mile marker 85 near DeFuniak Springs and mile marker 166 near Lake Seminole.

Several videos and photos sent to 10News show trees around Tallahassee being uprooted and toppling on buildings.

A Tallahassee couple didn’t let Hurricane Michael get in the way of their wedding, however. The two were supposed to get married at the courthouse Wednesday afternoon but moved the ceremony to the Jacksonville Airport before leaving for their honeymoon.

