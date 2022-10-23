Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

People living in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply for the program.

TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time.

As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.

The program provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by the storm who are not currently receiving any benefits through the regular SNAP, DCF said in a news release.

“The first two phases of D-SNAP have been highly successful with $69.7 million disbursed to more than 112,000 households,” DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said in a statement. “The Department has been offering and encouraging families to use the phone option for their interview, and has hundreds of call center agents available each day to support these efforts. Our Department will continue to work hard to meet the needs of Floridians who have been affected by Hurricane Ian.”

Pre-registration is required for anyone interested in applying for the program. Then, an interview must be completed over the phone through the D-SNAP call center or by visiting a D-SNAP event, the news release mentioned.

Dates and locations for D-SNAP events will be announced at a later date.

Below are the D-SNAP locations in Hardee and Polk counties:

Phase One of the D-SNAP program began on Oct. 10 and ended on Oct. 16. Counties in Phase One included Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, Polk and Sarasota counties.

Phase Two began on Monday, Oct. 17 and will conclude Sunday.