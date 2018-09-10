Tolls are being suspended across northwest Florida ahead of Hurricane Michael.

According to Gov. Rick Scott’s office, drivers won’t have to pay tolls at the following facilities: Mid-Bay Bridge and Spence Parkway (Okaloosa County), Garcon Point Bridge (Santa Rosa County), Bob Sikes Toll Bridge (Escambia County), and Orchard Pond Parkway (Leon County).

Gov. Scott waived the tolls so that people could more easily get around and prepare for Hurricane Michael’s arrival, or to evacuate.

Other transportation issues addressed before the storm gets to the Gulf coast include the following:

FDOT is currently preparing roadways for impacts from Hurricane Michael.

FDOT has suspended all construction operations from the roadways in the counties under the state of emergency.

FDOT is coordinating with the Florida Highway Patrol on bridge and roadway closures and detours.

FDOT is monitoring roadways for potential evacuations and identifying bridge pinspectors statewide.

FDOT is preparing all standby generators for traffic signal support.

FDOT issued an Emergency Road Use Permit letter to relieve size and weight restrictions for vehicles responding to Hurricane Michael.

FDOT participated in the regional coordination teleconference with Alabama, Georgia, North and South Carolina.

FDOT issued Weigh Station Bypass letter to allow emergency response vehicles such as utility vehicles and bucket trucks to bypass all FDOT weigh stations.

