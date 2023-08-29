Hurricane Idaila's tornado threat: Watch issued into the overnight hours

The outer rainbands from Hurricane Idaila could spawn tornadoes.

TAMPA, Fla. — A tornado watch has been issued for the entire Tampa Bay area as outer rainbands from Hurricane Idalia push inland.

These rainbands could spawn tornadoes.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the watch is in effect for portions of western Florida, including the Tampa Bay area, through 6 a.m. Wednesday. A few tornadoes are likely and some isolated significant damaging wind gusts to 75 mph are possible.

People are asked to be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

Tornadoes are a common occurrence in tropical systems. Typically, the "dirtiest" part of the storm — the right-front quadrant — carries the most significant weather threat.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Florida until 6 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/QnqruTvWSm — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) August 30, 2023

The outer rainbands from the hurricane are pushing their way into southwest Florida and the Tampa Bay region. Life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force wind and isolated tornadoes are increasingly likely for portions of the Florida Gulf Coast.