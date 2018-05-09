ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Hurricane Florence has rapidly strengthened to become a major storm, and the hurricane center says more intensification is anticipated.

The ominous forecast is one not worth disregarding because the odds of a U.S. landfall are increasing. Florence is a 130-mph, major Category 4 storm, moving to the west at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory.

It is located about 1,985 miles east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina.

The storm remains days out from a possible landfall. Several computer models have come into agreement Florence will impact the Carolina coastline, with many of them taking the storm inland. A few models depict the storm brushing the coast.

Either way, it appears the storm will be close enough to bring damaging winds and torrential rainfall across a large region.

Spaghetti models

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like "spaghetti." Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

Tropical track

This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the storm could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time.

Satellite and radar

The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

