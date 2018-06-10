The forecast for Hurricane Michael is becoming increasingly ominous for the Florida Panhandle as it could be a major hurricane at landfall.

As of the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory, Michael is a major Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. It is forecast to approach the Florida coast early Wednesday morning, with landfall happening sometime during the day.

A hurricane reaches its "major" status on the Saffir-Simpson Scale when wind speeds reach 111 mph or greater.

Hurricane center forecasters issued a hurricane warning from the Alabama/Florida border to the Suwannee River. In addition, a storm surge warning is in effect for the Anclote River to Anna Maria Island, including Tampa Bay.

The Tampa Bay region also is under a tropical storm watch for strong winds.

MORE: Gov. Scott declares state of emergency in Florida ahead of Hurricane Michael

Spaghetti models of Hurricane Michael

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like "spaghetti." Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

This is the latest spaghetti model plot for Hurricane Michael as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Position and forecast cone of Hurricane Michael

This is a map showing the forecast cone for Hurricane Michael, which strengthened from a tropical storm Monday morning.

The latest forecast cone for Hurricane Michael as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Satellite and radar

The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean.

Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

App users -- tap here if you cannot see the image below.

