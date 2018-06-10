There's a system we're watching in the Caribbean that is moving towards the Gulf of Mexico and could strengthen. Right now, it's Potential Tropical Cyclone 14. The system has an 80 percent chance of tropical development over the next 48 hours and a 90 percent chance of development over the next 5 days. The next named storm will be Michael.

Spaghetti models

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like "spaghetti." Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

Position of Potential Tropical Storm 14

This is the latest position of Potential Tropical Storm 14.

Satellite and radar

The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

