The National Hurricane Center is tracking Tropical Storm Michael, which strengthened from a tropical depression on Sunday.
The storm is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico this week. It could become a hurricane Tuesday or Wednesday.
Spaghetti models of Tropical Storm Michael
Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like "spaghetti." Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.
Position and forecast cone of Tropical Storm Michael
This is a map showing the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Michael, which strengthened from a tropical depression.
Satellite and radar
The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.
Watches and warnings
What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.
