The National Hurricane Center is tracking Tropical Storm Michael, which strengthened from a tropical depression on Sunday.

The storm is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico this week. It could become a hurricane Tuesday or Wednesday.

Spaghetti models of Tropical Storm Michael

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like "spaghetti." Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

Tropical Storm Michael, Oct. 7, 2018.

Position and forecast cone of Tropical Storm Michael

This is a map showing the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Michael, which strengthened from a tropical depression.

Satellite and radar

The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

