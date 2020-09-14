Hurricane Sally 'rapidly' strengthens into a 90-mph storm

Hurricane Sally is expected to strengthen more and will likely bring enormous rainfall to the northern Gulf Coast.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sally started Monday morning as a tropical storm and quickly became a hurricane.

The storm saw a 20-mph increase in wind speed from the advisory at 11 a.m. to a special advisory issued about 12:30 p.m., according to the National Hurricane Center. The process is known as "rapid intensification." Rapid intensification is when a tropical cyclone intensifies dramatically in a short period of time.

Sally is projected to become a Category 2 hurricane before landfall Tuesday. Landfall could occur anywhere from southeast Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border.

Sally is located about 125 miles east-southeast of the mouth of Mississippi River, moving west-northwest at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. The storm is expected to reach sustained maximum winds of 105 mph before landfall early Tuesday morning.

A hurricane warning is in effect from Morgan City, La., to the Alabama/Florida border. This includes metropolitan New Orleans.

A storm surge of up to 11 feet is possible in some areas. Plus, some areas are expected to receive 10 to 20-plus inches of rain through Wednesday night, as the system is going to be very slow-moving. This could certainly test the levee system in New Orleans if the city is hit with the hardest winds and heaviest rainfall.

As of Monday afternoon, there are mandatory evacuations in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.