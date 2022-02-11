Lisa becomes a hurricane before landfall in Central America

Lisa continues its westerly track toward Central America.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Lisa has strengthened into a hurricane as it continues a trek toward Belize.

Weak wind shear and relatively warm ocean water in the western Caribbean will likely continue to provide conducive conditions for strengthening all the way up to landfall into Wednesday night.

Hurricane warnings are now posted for the coastline of Belize and portions of the Yucatan peninsula.

Lisa poses no threat to the U.S., including Florida.

Anyone with interests in the Yucatan Peninsula, primarily Belize, should keep a close eye on the forecast for Hurricane Lisa. Localized flash flooding is expected across portions of the eastern Yucatan Peninsula, Belize and northern Honduras, including the Bay Islands, starting late Tuesday through Thursday.