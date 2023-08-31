Trash pickup: Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota — here's when services will resume

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia slammed into Florida's Big Bend region as a major Category 3 storm on Wednesday, unleashing torrential rains and sending storm surges well into inland areas.
The storm's powerful effects were felt all along Florida's Gulf Coast, causing cities to shut down some city-wide services like trash collection, but now that the storm has passed, here's when to expect trash services to resume:
Tampa
- Garbage collection will resume on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
- All garbage must be securely bagged and inside of the cart for collection.
- Yard Waste and Storm-related vegetative debris collection will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
- Storm-related vegetative debris and yard waste will be collected per the hurricane response zone.
- Alley of yard waste and storm-related vegetative debris is suspended until further notice.
- For more information on trash collection visit: the Tampa.gov/solidwaste website and the Tampa Trash and Recycling App.
St. Petersburg
- Normal trash and recycling schedules will resume Thursday morning, Aug. 31, 2023.
- Residents can place vegetative debris in their trash can or drop any remaining
- The 1000 62 Ave. NE. location is closed until further notice, due to flooding.
- Residents can go here stpete.org/hurricane for more information.
Sarasota
- Garbage/recycling collection will resume Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023
- Tuesday’s suspended garbage collection will be picked up on Saturday, Sept. 2. Please place your carts curbside at your regular time.
- Residents can visit www.SarasotaFL.gov/alerts for more information