Treasure Island undergoing emergency beach dune restoration due to Hurricane Idalia damage

City officials say they working with a specific list of properties, where the county requires a signed temporary construction easement to construct the project.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — An emergency beach dune restoration is being planned for Treasure Island's 40-year-old beach dune system that was damaged by Hurricane Idalia.

The city made the announcement Saturday afternoon and has a goal of starting the project by Sept. 18.

The project area consists of mostly properties between the Tern parking lot and Beach Pavilion on the south part of Sunset Beach at approximately 8000 West Gulf Boulevard and 9940 Gulf Boulevard.

City officials explained in the announcement that they working with a specific list of properties, where the county requires a signed temporary construction easement to construct the project.

Owners at those properties should expect a knock on their door sometime this weekend as volunteers go door-to-door asking for signatures.

In the first phase of the project, crews will bring in sand to build up the dunes. They'll also place large sandbags, roughly four feet tall, to protect the new construction. The sandbags will be removed ones the dunes and beach have stabilized.

City officials say they would like owners to sign the easements by Wednesday, Sept. 20, so the project can start immediately. The easements require notarization in front of two witnesses.



If you are one of the affected property owners, please email any questions to zoning@mytreausureisland.org with your address and your question.

Treasure Island is currently the only area to begin a project of this nature following Hurricane Idalia. The officials say this project is not a beach renourishment, which is on hold by the Army Corp of Engineers.

Beach renourishment projects have been on pause in Pinellas County because of perpetual property easements. These easements must be signed by beachfront homeowners in areas zoned for renourishment in Sand Key, Long Key and Treasure Island. The easement gives the Army Corps rights to access the land, indefinitely.