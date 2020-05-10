Hurricane Delta's winds drop to 75 mph over southwest Louisiana

Delta's winds continue to decrease Friday night. It's a low-end Category 1 storm and will likely soon become a tropical storm as it heads farther inland.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Delta

10 p.m. Delta update:

Hurricane Delta's winds continue to fall as it moves farther inland over southwest Louisiana. Maximum sustained winds are now 75 mph. There is much less rain now at Lake Charles, Lafayette and other areas close to the coast thanks to dry air wrapping into the system.

Delta made landfall around 6 p.m. Friday near Creole, Louisiana in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It was a Category 2 storm with winds of 100 mph.

While the northern eyewall brought heavy rain to southwest Louisiana, dry air has caused a striking decrease in rain on the southern side of the storm - in fact, almost no rain is showing up on radar.

The storm is expected to continue moving northward across Louisiana on Friday night and early Saturday as a trough of low pressure moving in from Texas pulls the storm north.

A few rain bands will move across southeast Louisiana, and some of them could have tornadoes through Friday night.

Impacts for southeast Louisiana will continue through Friday night but should improve as early as Saturday morning.

Here are the impacts expected for the Louisiana coast:

STORM SURGE

The entire area is under a storm surge warning. Surge will likely peak late Friday night and gradually improve starting Saturday.

Morgan City to Port Fourchon, Louisiana including Vermilion Bay...4-7 feet.

Port Fourchon to mouth of Mississippi River...2-4 feet.

Mouth of the Mississippi River to mouth of Pearl River...2-4 feet.

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas...1-3 feet.

Mississippi coast...1-3 feet.

WINDS

Tropical storm force winds will be possible across southeast Louisiana through Friday night.

Here are a few peak wind gusts around our area with Delta as of 6:15 p.m. Friday. Most of these were recorded between 4 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Friday.

52 mph Dulac

46 mph Reserve

45 mph Gonzales

44 mph Causeway

44 mph Bayou Gauche

44 mph Houma

42 mph Mandeville

41 mph Gramercy

41 mph Thibodaux

40 mph LaPlace

37 mph New Orleans

36 mph Slidell

35 mph Belle Chasse

RAIN

Heavy rain will fall closer to the center and that's where the highest amounts will be. Totals for the New Orleans area will be around 1 inch.

Bayou/river parishes could get around 1 inch of rainfall.

Northshore could get 1-3 inches.

South Mississippi might see the lowest totals of less than 1 inch.

Delta will move farther inland on Saturday and our weather will start to improve early in the day as the rain comes to an end.

VIDEO: Latest projected track, computer models

Right now there are no other areas that look likely to develop soon in the Atlantic basin.

