Hurricane Eta rapidly intensifies to a 150-mph, Category 4 hurricane

The storm is forecast to re-emerge back into the Caribbean after landfall and will need to be watched closely for a potential Gulf impact.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Hurricane Eta is a slow-moving hurricane that experienced rapid intensification Monday. Sustained winds went from 75 mph at 4 a.m. to 110 mph, just a few hours later Monday morning.

Rapid intensification is an increase in the maximum sustained winds of a tropical cyclone of at least 34.5 mph in a 24-hour period.

The storm is now Category 4 hurricane strength with sustained winds of 150 mph. It is about 70 miles east-southeast of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Nicaragua/Honduras border and is moving west-southwest across the Caribbean at 9 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory.

It is expected to be at least a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 mph before making landfall in Nicaragua early Tuesday. Eta will likely bring life-threatening storm surge, strong winds and nearly 3 feet of rain.

It could lead to catastrophic flooding and landslides across Central America.

Hurricane Eta may re-emerge after landfall in Nicaragua on Tuesday. While it will weaken while over the mountainous land areas of Central America, some computer models bring it back into the Caribbean next week.

As of now, there is no threat to Tampa Bay or Florida. However, 10 Tampa Bay will be tracking the storm and keeping you updated each day.

Hurricane season is not over yet. It lasts from June 1 through Nov. 30.