Hurricane Iota on track to become a major hurricane before reaching Central America

The National Hurricane Center says the system is rapidly strengthening.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The record-setting 2020 hurricane season continues to produce more storms with Hurricane Iota getting stronger in the central Caribbean.

At 4 p.m. Friday, Tropical Depression 31 became Tropical Storm Iota. Early Sunday morning, it became the season's latest hurricane -- No. 13. Maximum sustained winds are at 80 mph as of the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory.

The system is going to strengthen quickly as it moves through a very conducive environment with low vertical wind shear, warm water and a moisture-rich atmosphere.

Sunday into Monday, Iota is forecast to continue strengthening into a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 110 mph as it approaches the coast of Nicaragua and northeastern Honduras. The storm may very well become a major hurricane, Category 3 or higher, which begins at 111 mph.

Through next Wednesday morning, Iota is expected to produce 4 to 8 inches of rain, with local 12-inch totals, across portions of northern Columbia, Panama and Costa Rica. Across other sections of Central America, the system could produce 20 to 30 inches of rain with most of that rain falling across northern Nicaragua and Honduras.

This is the same area that, less than two weeks ago, Hurricane Eta brought life-threatening rainfall and flooding as well. The additional rainfall from Iota will lead to significant, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain.