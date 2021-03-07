LIVE UPDATES: Pinellas Park offers sandbags, 'Boom by the Bay' still scheduled

While plenty of uncertainty exists with Elsa, the Tampa Bay area will need to watch the storm closely for a potential Gulf impact.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Elsa continues to rapidly move west-northwest in the Atlantic and could end up in the Gulf of Mexico.

The 10 Tampa Bay team of meteorologists will keep you posted online and on television around the clock as this system develops in the coming days.

Below are live updates on the storm's track and ways you can be prepared for the potential impacts of the storm.

10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3

Tampa crews are working to reduce the water level in several retention ponds to limit impacts from localized flooding that could be caused by Hurricane Elsa. It's also a reminder for people to check their storm drains for any debris to ensure rainwater can flow through.

10 a.m. Saturday, July 3

People in Pinellas Park can get up to 10 sandbags each with a water bill and/or valid driver's license showing they live in Pinellas Park.

The following locations are open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday:

Broderick Park: 6101 66th Ave N.

Helen Howarth Park: 6301 94th Ave N.

Pinebrook Park: 7202 118th Ave N.

8 a.m. Saturday, July 3

There are no significant changes with the National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. advisory on Hurricane Elsa. It remains a 75-mph storm speeding toward the west-northwest at 31 mph.

Conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next several hours over the southern coast of Hispaniola, forecasters said.

5 a.m. Saturday, July 3

Hurricane Elsa appears less organized this morning as it continues to move rapidly into the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center says there is an increasing risk of storm surge, wind, and rainfall impacts beginning Monday in the Florida Keys and spreading northward along the Florida peninsula through Tuesday.

11 p.m. Friday, July 2

Hurricane Elsa has weakened slightly but is expected to get stronger as it moves across the easter Caribbean Sea throughout the evening.

5 p.m. Friday, July 2

Hurricane Elsa is moving through the eastern Caribbean Sea, prompting a hurricane watch for eastern Cuba and a hurricane warning for Jamaica.

2 p.m. Friday, July 2

Hurricane Elsa has grown stronger, although it remains a Category 1 storm, as it moves into the eastern Caribbean Sea. Elsa is now packing 85-mph sustained winds and moving west-northwest at almost 29 mph.

1:30 p.m. Friday, July 2

"Boom by the Bay is on," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has announced.

The event is still expected to kick off at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 4, with a boat parade and the blessing of the fleet along the Tampa Riverwalk, despite the storm that may follow.

11:42 a.m. Friday, July 2

The Coast Guard is setting port condition Whiskey starting at noon for the ports of Tampa, St. Petersburg, Manatee, and Ft. Myers due to the expectation of sustained gale force winds of 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph generated from Hurricane Elsa that may arrive within 72 hours.

11 a.m. Friday, July 2

The National Hurricane Center has increased the forecasted winds of Hurricane Elsa in its newest update. Winds are now expected to reach 80 mph this afternoon through Saturday. While hurricane-force winds will continue Sunday morning, winds are expected to diminish a bit to around 65 mph by Sunday afternoon.

Sometime Monday, Elsa will begin to enter the Florida Straights. This is where uncertainty remains. The storm may continue into the Gulf of Mexico or start to turn to the Atlantic.

If the storm moves far enough west into the Gulf of Mexico or east into the Atlantic, impacts in Tampa Bay will be less.

If the storm remains more on the eastern side of the Gulf of Mexico, impacts for Tampa Bay will be higher.

8 a.m. Friday, July 2

The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Elsa to a Category 1 hurricane, making it the first hurricane of the year. Sustained winds of 75 mph have been reported as Elsa moves about 20 miles west-southwest of Barbados.

5 a.m. Friday, July 2

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows Tropical Storm Elsa has slightly strengthened as it moves quickly toward the west-northwest with sustained winds of 60 mph. Portions of the Lesser Antilles will soon see tropical storm conditions later this morning.

Winds now forecast in the cone to near hurricane strength at 70 mph by tomorrow. Then it weakens a bit, but we can't rule out hurricane strength conditions in the Gulf.

Tampa Bay remains in the cone, but chances for a shift to the east or farther west are still possible.

11 p.m. Thursday, July 1

The National Hurricane Center says Thursday evening that Tropical Storm Elsa is rapidly moving west-northwest in the Atlantic and could end up in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Elsa currently has sustained winds of 50 mph. It is about 260 miles east-southeast of Barbados. The storm is moving west-northwest at 26 mph.

5 p.m. Thursday, July 1

Tropical Storm Elsa currently has sustained winds of 45 mph. It is about 410 miles east-southeast of Barbados. The storm is moving rapidly west-northwest at 29 mph.

Models continue to vary on how much this system develops as it tracks across the Caribbean. Some forecast models strengthen the system and track it toward Hispaniola and Cuba, then through the Gulf of Mexico where a Florida landfall is possible.

Other models take it farther west, while some take it into the Atlantic.

Some models also develop the storm to near hurricane-strength winds, which begin at 74 mph. However, the National Hurricane Center continues to limit the storm's winds to a maximum of 60 mph winds over the next 5 days.

As far as potential Tampa Bay impacts, it's just too early as the track, and the intensity of Elsa is still uncertain. If it survives its track through the Caribbean, it could potentially get into the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

2:15 p.m. Thursday, July 1

Tropical Storm Elsa currently has sustained winds of 45 mph. It is about 600 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands. The storm is moving west-northwest at 28 mph.

Models vary on how much this system develops as it tracks across the Caribbean. Some forecast models strengthen the system and track it toward Hispaniola and Cuba, then through the Gulf of Mexico where a Florida landfall is possible.

Other models take it farther west, while some take it into the Atlantic.

As far as potential Tampa Bay impacts, it's just too early as the track, and the intensity of Elsa is still uncertain. If it survives its track through the Caribbean, it could potentially get into the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1

As Tropical Storm Elsa continues to make its approach toward the U.S., the City of Brooksville is looking to get a leg up on preparations.

The Department of Public Works announced it will be opening a self-service sandbag site beginning July 2 at 600 South Brooksville Avenue.

The site will be open 24-hours a day and provide bags, sand and shovels to those who looking to stock up ahead of the storm.

You will be required to fill and transport your own sandbags.

7 a.m. Thursday, July 1

Starting Thursday, Florida drivers can now use their hazards while driving during bad weather.

The new allowance was part of a transportation bill Gov. Ron DeSantis signed.

AAA Spokesperson Mark Jenkins feels that although drivers are now allowed to drive with hazardous lights on, they still shouldn't use them being that they are ultimately used for stranded cars.

Before the new law, using hazard lights while driving in bad weather was illegal in Florida.

Evacuation zone and storm surge maps

If an evacuation order is issued for your area, do you know which zone you're inside or where you're supposed to go?

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has a map for each county posted on its website, showing generalized evacuation zones and accessible routes.

Remember, these maps are posted as a reference. Any specific evacuation order is issued by local emergency managers.

The two biggest evacuation routes, if necessary, are I-75 north to the Georgia state line and I-4 into Orlando. In some evacuation situations, the highways will go into "contraflow," meaning traffic in all lanes moves in the same direction.