Uber offers free round-trip rides to shelters in select counties ahead of impacts from Idalia

Those trying to evacuate to a shelter are able to catch a ride for free of up to $35 each way to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — As evacuations are ongoing and shelters are opening their doors throughout the Tampa Bay area ahead of impacts from Hurricane Idalia, Uber is lending a helping hand to Floridians by offering free rides.

The Hernando County Government posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, to alert residents of the rides the share app is giving out. In addition to the county, people living in Hillsborough, Leon, Manatee and Pinellas counties can take advantage of this service.

Those trying to evacuate to a shelter are able to catch a ride for free of up to $35 each way to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter.

Follow these instructions to redeem a free round trip through the app:

Open the app Tap "Account" on the bottom right Tap "Wallet" Scroll down to "Add Promo Code" Enter the code "IDALIARELIEF" Select any of the following state-approved Florida evacuation shelters in Hernando, Hillsborough, Leon, Manatee and Pinellas counties listed at floridadisaster.org/planprepare/shelters.

There's a two-trip limit per rider, and the discount doesn't apply to the driver's tip. This service also can't be combined with other promotions or discounts.

Uber Announces Free Round-Trip Rides to Florida Shelter Locations in Preparation of Hurricane Idalia

Hernando, Hillsborough, Leon, Manatee, and Pinellas Counties.#HernandoPrepares pic.twitter.com/y65cNrAII0 — Hernando Co. Govt. (@HernandoCoGov) August 29, 2023

Tampa Bay-area communities are offering storm shelters for residents needing to seek shelter from Idalia's impacts, including high winds and storm surge. Check out a full list of shelters here.

Much of the area is under hurricane and storm surge warnings, meaning conditions are forecast to go downhill in the coming hours. You'll want to make sure your hurricane plans are ready to go.

10 Tampa Bay is keeping you ahead of the storm: Download our free mobile app for real-time storm information and breaking alerts, and download 10 Tampa Bay+ for your favorite streaming device for live updates.