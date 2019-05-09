TAMPA, Fla. — Many people with family in the Bahamas felt helpless as Hurricane Dorian battered the islands.

But, one USF student used social media to help save his father’s life after getting a desperate message in the middle of the storm.

“He said he was in the roof and the water was seven feet high in our house, which means it was at least 15 feet high off the ground,” USF student Asif Robinson said. “He said he didn’t have any food or water and had been trapped there for two days with rising waters.”

That’s when Robinson said he knew he had to act.

Despite being miles away in Tampa, he posted his father’s photo and location on social media in hopes someone would rescue him.

Robinson said the weather conditions were still too dangerous for the U.S. Coast Guard to make rescues at this time. But thanks to his photo getting shared, so much help came.

“There was a group of people with jet skis that helped him get out and we are very thankful,” Robinson said. “At the time, one of our concrete walls was blown out from the storm surge and it took out everything inside our home out to the ocean. We have nothing left in our house.”

Robinson says most buildings and homes are required to withstand hurricane-force winds, but when a Category 5 hurricane stayed for two days, most structures started giving out.

“Not being able to be around family during that time was just awful. The preservation of life is second to none,” Robinson said.

Robinson wants everyone to know that Hurricane Dorian did not impact the island that has the capital of the Bahamas on it. He adds that the island needs tourists now more than ever to help keep its economy strong when they need it the most.

“We are very thankful to the outpouring of support from everyone," Robinson said. "However, people are unable to build their homes and go to work and get help and will still need a lot of help six months from now and even one year from now. So I urge everyone not to forget about the Bahamas in a few weeks."

