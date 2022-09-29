Fire spreads at Wauchula apartment complex

It's not yet known whether anyone was hurt.

WAUCHULA, Fla. — A fire broke out overnight at the Valencia Gardens Apartments as Hurricane Ian moved through the area, according to multiple posts on social media.

The complex is located on U.S. Highway 17 in Hardee County.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to county and city authorities but has not yet heard back. A call to the American Red Cross went unanswered, as well.

Taylor Stewart sent a video of the fire, which showed strong winds whipping up the flames. It appeared fire rescue was not immediately able to respond.

Another post on Snapchat showed much of an apartment complex on fire. A Facebook post indicated at least one of the buildings was on fire.