PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- Every Verizon customer in two Florida counties will be credited with three months of free service amid the cleanup after Hurricane Michael.

Bay and Gulf counties, containing the hardest-hit communities of Mexico Beach and Port St. Joe, are the counties of note, according to a Verizon news release. Business and consumer accounts are eligible for the free service.

The company says it has organized mobile cell units to support first responders across the region and posts regular updates on its website.

AT&T is extending credits and waving overage charges through Oct. 21 for customers in Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Liberty, Taylor and Wakulla counties. Sprint is helping its customers through Oct. 18, and T-Mobile continues to offer free phone services for customers not already on an unlimited plan.

