MEXICO BEACH, Fla.— More ground shots and videos coming from the Florida Panhandle show the devastation Hurricane Michael left behind.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office drove by and surveyed homes that had been destroyed and trees that toppled over in Mexico Beach.

The destructive storm made landfall with catastrophic 155-mph winds and brought high storm surge to the Panhandle.

The death toll stood at 22 Wednesday, as people began to make their way back home.

