ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Dorian made landfall Sunday on the Abaco Islands, blasting them with 185 mph sustained winds. The storm devastated the northwest portion of the Bahamas as the storm sat there for hours.
On Monday, Dorian was moving as slow as about 1 mph.
By Tuesday, as Dorian moved northwest toward Florida, it became a Category 2 storm with sustained winds of 110 mph.
There are at least five confirmed deaths in the Bahamas due to the hurricane, with reports of people still being rescued.
Below are some videos of the destruction caused by Dorian in the Bahamas:
ABACO ISLANDS
VIDEO: "Abaco is gone": Pilot surveys flooding and damage in Abaco Island
THE BAHAMAS
VIDEO: Streets of the Bahamas turn into rivers after Dorian
VIDEO: Destruction at the Bahamas
VIDEO: Grand Bahama International Airport submerged underwater Monday
FREEPORT
VIDEO: Downtown Freeport
VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian floods hospital in Freeport