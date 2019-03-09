ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Dorian made landfall Sunday on the Abaco Islands, blasting them with 185 mph sustained winds. The storm devastated the northwest portion of the Bahamas as the storm sat there for hours.

On Monday, Dorian was moving as slow as about 1 mph.

By Tuesday, as Dorian moved northwest toward Florida, it became a Category 2 storm with sustained winds of 110 mph.

There are at least five confirmed deaths in the Bahamas due to the hurricane, with reports of people still being rescued.

Below are some videos of the destruction caused by Dorian in the Bahamas:

The Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian Julia Aylen wades through waist-deep water carrying her pet dogs as she is rescued from her flooded home during Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater forward-deployed four MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews in support of search and rescue and humanitarian aid in the Bahamas, Sept. 2, 2019. As Hurricane Dorian makes its way across the Bahamas, the Coast Guard is ready to assist as needed. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater) Cars sit submerged in water from Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Dorian is beginning to inch northwestward after being stationary over the Bahamas, where its relentless winds have caused catastrophic damage and flooding.(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

