TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—The Walt Disney Company made a generous donation to Florida Disaster Fund to help people impacted by Hurricane Michael.

Governor Rick Scott thanked the company for donating $1 million to the relief efforts. Disney CEO Bob Iger said the storm hits close to home.

"Florida has been our home for almost 50 years, and our contribution will support our neighbors as they rebuild their communities in the wake of this powerful storm,” said Walt Disney Company CEO Robert A. Iger.

The Florida Disaster Fund is managed by the Volunteer Florida Foundation. The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster.

Anyone looking to donate can text DISASTER to 20222 to make a donation of $10 or to visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP