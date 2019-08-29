CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — People in Puerto Rico were very concerned about Dorian's approach, especially since the island is still recovering from Hurricane Maria.

We've been talking to Jeannie Calderin, who is in Caguas for a family emergency. She told us it's more than just the infrastructure that was impacted by Maria -- she says people had PTSD after that storm.

10News spoke with her tonight and she said other than a minor storm, they didn't see much impact from Dorian, so they're breathing a sigh of relief right now.

"We are very lucky. We are very lucky that nothing happened. All I noticed was a sudden change in temperature. It was hot and then there was a cool breeze," Calderin said.

Some spots on the island got it a little worse. and outer bands hit the Virgin Islands. Now, we're bracing for possible impact in Florida.