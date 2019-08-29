ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — They're the best way for you to keep your windows or any glass doors safe, but are they ready for the storm?

RollShield Hurricane Shutter Manufacturer says they've been getting more and more shutter-related calls as Hurricane Dorian approaches.

"Phones are already going crazy from when we get there," owner Greg Moore said. "The majority of the calls are from people wanting either service on existing protection that they have or they want their panels that they have stored in their garage to be deployed."

LIVE BLOG: The latest, need-to-know information on Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: Tampa Bay-area counties offer sandbags to prepare for Hurricane Dorian

Crews are racing to make sure all of their customers are protected. Whether your shutters are electric, manual, or the accordion-type, they all have to be ready to sustain heavy winds and any flying debris.

"People think that just putting basic materials over the windows and tape is fine. None of it's going to work," Moore said. "It's all just false security, even plywood! It's very important to have shutters.

"I mean if you lose one window or a door, any breach in that building envelope, the roof is going to be blown off."

Moore says your shutters should be ready a week before the storm hits. Experts say hurricane shutters are the cheapest way to protect your windows in a storm.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.