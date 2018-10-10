Hurricane Michael is expected to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle today as a Category 4 storm with the potential to grow even stronger.

The most powerful storms, defined as Category 5, have sustained winds of 157-mph or higher. For places hit by Category 5 hurricanes, most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

But what does the Category descriptor mean? How is hurricane strength calculated?

Most categorize hurricanes based on wind speed, but the storms are also defined by the potential for property damage.

The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale rates sustained wind speed on a 1-5 scale and also estimates potential property damage. Category 3 and higher storms are considered major hurricanes because of the potential for significant loss of life and catastrophic damage, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Categories

Category 1: Sustained winds 74-95-mph. Dangerous winds will produce some damage.

Category 2: Sustained winds 96-110-mph. Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage.

Category 3: Major hurricane. Sustained winds 111-129-mph. Devastating damage will occur.

Category 4: Major hurricane. Sustained winds 130-156-mph. Catastrophic damage will occur.

Category 5: Major hurricane. Sustained winds 157-mph or higher. Catastrophic damage will occur.

