All eyes are on Hurricane Michael as it tracks north through the Gulf of Mexico. Michael became a Category 2 hurricane this morning.

The storm will begin to produce breezy conditions and scattered showers and storms across Tampa Bay today, but the worst of the conditions won't be until Wednesday into Thursday. The coverage of showers will decrease tonight as temperatures return to the upper 70s.

Clouds will increase today as periods of tropical rain move across the region. Winds will be out of the east from 10-20 mph with gusts at 25 mph at times. High temperatures today will be near 90°.

Track Hurricane Michael: Spaghetti models, forecast cone and satellite

MORE: Gov. Scott declares state of emergency in Florida ahead of Hurricane Michael

STAY ALERT: Download the 10News app for breaking news and weather information

Tomorrow will feature more widespread showers and storms with tropical storm conditions possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Even though the storm will pass about 100 miles to the west of Tampa Bay we could still see storm surge between 2-4 feet. North of Tampa Bay through the Nature Coast storm surge could rise to between 4-6 feet.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Areas from Crystal River north could see a storm surge of 6-8 feet.

MORE: Hurricane Michael's storm surge could be measured in feet

PREPARE: Where to get sandbags ahead of Hurricane Michael

RELATED: Hurricane Michael prompts evacuations along Gulf Coast of Florida

The worst of the conditions will be tomorrow into very early Thursday morning for most of Tampa Bay, but a surge concern will remain in the Nature Coast through Friday morning.

Friday will then feature mostly sunny skies as drier air fills in behind the hurricane as we head into the weekend.

TAMPA BAY: Utility crews on standby to restore power after Hurricane Michael

Check live Tampa Bay radar

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to date with the weather with our free WTSP app

A Twitter List by 10NewsWTSP

© 2018 WTSP