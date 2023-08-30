CLOSURES: Tracking what's open and closed in Hurricane Idalia's wake

Multiple closures are still in place with flooding and debris littering the surrounding communities.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia officially made landfall Wednesday morning along Florida's Big Bend near Keaton Beach while leading outer rainbands to continue to push their way into the Tampa Bay region.

Storm surge is ongoing for portions of the Florida Gulf Coast, with roads and bridges already being shut down to protect people from getting caught up in flood waters.

Here's a breakdown of different resources, roads and bridges both closed and open as impacts from Hurricane Idalia are being taken into account.

What is closed:

Airports Tampa International Airport St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (Hopefully reopening at 3 p.m. Wednesday)

Schools All Tampa Bay-area schools are closed until Thursday Click here to read more about elementary through high schools Click here to read more about universities

Bridges Sunshine Skyway Bridge is closed to all traffic. Northbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge are shut down to all traffic because of storm surge and flooding. Eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway are closed because of storm surge and flooding.

Roads Westbound lanes of W 75th Street and Manatee Avenue in Bradenton closed due to water on the road. N Tamiami Trail and Fruitville Road in Sarasota are closed because of flooding. Southbound Interstate 275 at mile marker 28 in St. Petersburg is closed because of flooding in the inside lane. Palma Sola Causeway is closed because of water over the road. Access shut down to John's Pass as sand and water are now covering the road. U.S. 41 from Fruitville Road to Main Street in Sarasota has been closed because of flooding.

Public transportation Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority

Barrier islands The barrier islands with no access include: Belleair Beach Belleair Shore Clearwater Dunedin Causeway/ Honeymoon Island Indian Rocks Beach Indian Shores Madeira Beach North Redington Beach Redington Beach Redington Shores St. Pete Beach Tierra Verde Treasure Island

What is open:

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport

Orlando International Airport