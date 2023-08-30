When will PSTA and HART services restart?

Transportation with PSTA and HART has been affected by Hurricane Idalia.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drivers aren't the only ones facing traffic issues in the wake of Hurricane Idalia. Transportation with PSTA and HART has been impacted by the storm.

Due to flooding, both agencies have suspended services.

PSTA and HART both plan to restart operations on Thursday, Aug. 31.

PSTA

PSTA plans to resume service beginning tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 31.

PSTA riders can find the latest information on PSTA bus service by calling the InfoLine at 727-540-1900 or by visiting their Facebook and Twitter feeds.

HART

HART is returning to regular weekday service on buses (local, limited express), vans (HARTFlex and HARTPlus) and the TECO Line Streetcar on Thursday, Aug. 31. Some trips may be delayed due to staffing levels and road detours.

The TECO Line Streetcar System will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

HART Retail Sales windows at Transit Centers will be open regular hours (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Customer Service is currently closed but will reopen Thursday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Riders can call 813-254-4278 with any questions or concerns or to book HARTPlus paratransit reservations.

HART staffers are conducting damage assessments, moving buses back to the Operations Center from higher ground, checking routes for debris, etc.

Roads across the path of Hurricane Idalia have been flooded, damaged, or affected by debris. Rain left some Tampa. St. Petersburg, and Sarasota roads underwater and strong waves damaged roads in Osprey. Some bridges, roads, and causeways that were closed in the immediate aftermath of the storm have reopened.

