The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore makes it to Florida ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Jim Cantore is in Florida awaiting the arrival of Hurricane Idalia. Where has he been and where is he now?

TAMPA, Fla. — Where is Jim Cantore? The Weather Channel personality always seems to be where the storm is and right now, that means Florida.

Earlier today, Cantore was in Cedar Key, Florida, where he says record storm surge is expected. It's possible this region could experience a storm surge of at least 8-12 feet.

Expecting record storm surge here! https://t.co/iMUGKiKCTI — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) August 29, 2023

He arrived in Gainesville yesterday, taking a few pics with fans before heading to Cedar Key.