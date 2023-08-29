The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore makes it to Florida ahead of Hurricane Idalia

TAMPA, Fla. — Where is Jim Cantore? The Weather Channel personality always seems to be where the storm is and right now, that means Florida.
Earlier today, Cantore was in Cedar Key, Florida, where he says record storm surge is expected. It's possible this region could experience a storm surge of at least 8-12 feet.
He arrived in Gainesville yesterday, taking a few pics with fans before heading to Cedar Key.
Where is he heading next? We don't know, but wherever it is, given that his X (formerly Twitter) profile says that he's "always awaiting mother nature's latest temper tantrum," people up and down the Florida coast will be looking for him.
There's even a Facebook group dedicated to tracking his movements.