x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hurricane

Widespread power outages reported: 94,500+ in the dark

Ida will make landfall sometime Sunday afternoon as one of the strongest storms to ever hit Louisiana's coast.

NEW ORLEANS — Widespread power outages have begun as Hurricane Ida begins to slam Southeast Louisiana with punishing winds and rain.

RELATED: Watch Live Coverage: Hurricane Ida nearing Cat 5 status as Louisiana braces

As of Sunday morning, thousands are in the dark across the state. 

Widespread outages across much of Southeast Louisiana are expected as Hurricane Ida rolls through. Some parish officials have said these outages could last for days or weeks. 

RELATED: 'They're not alone': The reasons why people either evacuated or hunkered down due to Hurricane Ida

Around 10,000 linemen are prepared to go to work restoring power as soon as the storm passes. But last year's Hurricane Zeta, which was not as destructive as Ida is expected to be, knocked out power for tens of thousands of Louisiana residents for longer than a week. 

Ida will make landfall sometime Sunday afternoon as one of the strongest storms to ever hit Louisiana's coast.

To check current Entergy outages, click here.

To check current Cleco outages, click here.

More Stories: 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

2021 Hurricane Season

Watch the latest news about this year's hurricane season on the WWL YouTube playlist here.